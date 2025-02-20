Greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received a letter of congratulations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On behalf of the people and Government of India, I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus in the recent election. India and Belarus have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. Our mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as trade, economy, science and technology, culture, education and people-to-people contacts is successfully developing. Our membership in multilateral forums such as the SCO, UN and other organizations provides us with opportunities to work together on issues of mutual interest,” the message of greetings reads.

“I look forward to working together to further deepen and broaden our ties in new areas of cooperation to more fully realize the true potential of our bilateral relationship,” the Indian prime minister said.

Narendra Modi wished Aleksandr Lukashenko success and good health and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.