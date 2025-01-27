Greetings from President of People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has congratulated Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election victory.

“I was happy to learn about your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. On behalf of the Government of China and the Chinese people, I extend my sincere congratulations to you,” the congratulatory message reads. "In recent years, we have maintained close contacts, jointly outlined guidelines for the development of China-Belarus relations. As a result, our bilateral relations have reached the highest level of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership in history," the message reads.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Belarus have continuously strengthened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in joint construction within the Belt and Road Initiative, and effectively developed multilateral cooperation.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Belarus relations. I am ready to join efforts with you to continue the traditional friendship between China and Belarus, deepen bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the progressive development of the Chinese-Belarusian relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the Chinese President emphasized.

Xi Jinping wished good health and success in the work to Aleksandr Lukashenko, prosperity and strength to friendly Belarus, and happiness and well-being to the Belarusian people.