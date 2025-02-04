Greetings from President of State Affairs Commission of Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un

President of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un has sent a message to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to congratulate him on winning the election.

“I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. Taking this opportunity, I express hope for the further development of friendly relations and cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Belarus in the interests of our peoples,” the message reads.