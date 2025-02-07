Greetings from King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

The congratulatory message reads: “We are glad to convey to Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and express the best wishes for success and good luck. To the friendly Belarusian people we wish further progress and prosperity. We take this opportunity to once again emphasize the special relations between our two friendly countries and nations, which we seek to strengthen and develop across the board.”

Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has also congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the election.