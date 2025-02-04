Greetings from Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Emir of the State of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the presidential election.

The congratulatory message reads: “It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your re-election as the president of the friendly Republic of Belarus for a new term. I take this opportunity to express my appreciation of the strong relations between the State of Kuwait and the friendly Republic of Belarus and to reaffirm our constant joint eagerness to bolster these relations and to advance them in various fields to broader horizons for the benefit and in the common interest of our friendly countries.”

The Emir of Kuwait wished further development and prosperity to Belarus and its people. He wished good luck, strong health, and prosperity to the head of state.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah has also congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko.