Greetings from Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received congratulations on his election victory from Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Amir wished the Belarusian head of state well-being and success, and Belarus - prosperity and further development. He also reaffirmed interest in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries in the coming years.

Congratulations were also received from Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.