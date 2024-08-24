Greetings to people of Ukraine

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to the people of Ukraine as they celebrate Independence Day.

"Belarusians have always had a special respect and warm regard for warm-hearted and hardworking people of Ukraine. For a long time, our nations have found strength in unity, shared joy and sorrow, shelter and bread, overcame adversity together and were proud of each other’s successes. We are united not only by the common fate and family ties, but also by the desire to be friends and get along with neighbors," the message of congratulations said.

The head of state expressed confidence that in today's difficult conditions it is not only possible but also important to resort to a language of peace for the sake of the current and future generations of Slavic peoples. "There is no other alternative," the President stressed. "Belarus, for its part, will continue to do everything possible to ensure security in the region as soon as possible."

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a peaceful sky and civil harmony to the people of Ukraine, prosperity to their generous country and cohesion to families.