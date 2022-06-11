Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the country celebrates Queen’s Birthday.

According to the head of state, the 30-year-long history of diplomatic relations between the two countries vividly demonstrated that the unity of interests can overcome all borders and distances. “We are united by the commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development. I am convinced that these values should be the priority for our societies,” the Belarusian leader stressed. “Today more than ever before, we need to join efforts to look for the ways to prevent the escalation of the international situation, the food crisis, and the growth of ethnic intolerance. Only together we can combat modern challenges to ensure the decent future.”

The President wished the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland accord and confidence in the future.