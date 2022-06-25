Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Statehood Day greetings to Slovenia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Slovenia as the country celebrates Statehood Day.

“This special date marks an important stage in the development of the independent and sovereign country. In the conditions when deep dividing lines are once again drawn on the European continent, when the threat of the global armed conflict has become real, solid economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the friendly peoples remain one of the few effective guarantees which will prevent us from collapsing into total confrontation,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus is interested in the mutually respectful and equal interstate dialogue with Slovenia which smaks its 30th anniversary this year. “I reaffirm our commitment to resuming and developing cooperation for the prosperity of the Belarusian and Slovenian people. I am convinced that by joint efforts we will achieve this noble goal,” the head of state stressed.

The President wished the people of Slovenia peace, happiness and wellbeing.