Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Romania

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Romania as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state noted that this holiday is a true symbol of the realized centuries-old dream of the Romanians to unite and represents an important historical event on the way of formation of the modern country. On this occasion the Belarusian leader recalled the words of the classic of Romanian literature, Mihai Eminescu, who believed that “the secret of long life for a state is keeping the hierarchy of merit”.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, and Romania was one of the first to recognize the sovereignty and independence of Belarus, said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“However, the chronicle of our partnership relations begins much earlier. For a long time, mutually beneficial contacts have contributed to the development of trade and agriculture, science and education, culture and sports for the benefit of Belarusians and Romanians. I am convinced that amid the growing tension in the European region, the strengthening of economic and humanitarian cooperation will help us not only keep the traditions of friendship and trust, but also preserve our national identity and originality,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed hope that Belarus and Romania would soon overcome the unfavorable political situation and resume a full-fledged dialogue based on the principles of respect and support.

The President wished the Romanian people peaceful sky, stability and confidence in the future.