Greetings to people of Romania

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Romania as the country celebrates National Day.

“The Great Union of 1 December 1918, is one of the most significant events in your country’s history, marking the final stage of the long and arduous path to creating a single, independent state. The age-old dream of a free land common to all Romanians, where one can live and develop, became a reality,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that thanks to fruitful work, patriotism, and a commitment to strong spiritual and family values, today’s Romania has earned a worthy place on the international stage. At the same time, as the President noted, it is very important in the conditions of modern globalization, rapid change, and uncertainty not to lose one's roots, identity, and traditions.

“Minsk highly values the positive experience of cooperation with Bucharest accumulated through joint efforts. Belarusians are open to further realizing the significant potential of bilateral relations and are convinced that only on the basis of mutual respect and constructive dialogue can a durable peace and a happy future be built,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President of Belarus wished the people of Romania prosperity, joy, and harmony.