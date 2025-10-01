Greetings to people of Cyprus

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of the Republic of Cyprus on their national holiday, Independence Day.

“Belarusians and Cypriots have always honored and supported the principles of equality, trust, and respect. Our peoples have overcome much to defend the right to live independently on their own land,” the message reads.

The President noted that listening to and understanding each other are particularly important today. “Despite difficult times, our countries maintain vibrant cooperation in trade, economy, education, and sports,” he emphasized.

The head of state assured that Belarus is always happy to host Cypriot citizens under its visa-free policy, ensuring they enjoy a comfortable and safe stay in the country.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished every Cypriot happiness, prosperity, and confidence in the future.