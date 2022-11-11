Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Poland

On behalf of the multi-ethnic Belarusian people Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the people of Poland as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“In these very difficult and controversial times, it becomes especially clear how important it is to preserve the independence and autonomy of the country, to keep the peace, to strengthen Christian values and mutual openness,” the message of greetings runs.

The head of state underlined that Belarus strives for harmonious development of the bilateral ties and demonstrates the willingness to build bridges of friendship, not barbed wire border walls. “Our geographical proximity cannot and should not turn into a tool of blackmail or threat,” the Belarusian leader said.

The President added that in 2022 Belarus responsibly and consciously introduced a visa-free entry for citizens of Poland, thereby giving a qualitatively new value to good neighborliness.

“Unfortunately, ordinary citizens of your country have to pay for the gross mistakes of odious Polish politicians today. Artificially created false images of enemies in Belarus and Russia have worsened the living standards of all Europeans, undermined confidence in international relations and forced millions of people to suffer,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The President expressed his hope that the people across the Bug River would realize it and make the right choice during the next political campaign.

“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize once again: no threat has ever come from the Belarusians who are spiritually and culturally very close to you. As the Polish classic rightly remarked, Belarus never robbed or killed anyone, treated the guests with respect, was ready to share even the last piece of rye bread. These words are still relevant,” said the President.

Aleksandr Lukashenko hopes that the open position of the Belarusians, which his to establish constructive relations with the Poles on the principles of partnership, trust and mutual respect, will soon receive a positive mutual response.

The Belarusian leader wished all citizens of Poland a peaceful sky, solidarity and an independent choice of fate and future.