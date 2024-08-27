Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Moldova

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Moldova.

“Our peoples are united by strong ties of long-standing friendship based on common spiritual and moral values, cultural traditions, and joint heroic past,” the message of greetings reads. “In 2024, both countries will celebrate the 80th anniversary of liberation from fascism. Belarus cherishes the memory of Moldovans who died for the freedom of the Belarusian land during the Great Patriotic War.”

The head of state emphasized that now thousands of Belarusians living in Moldova and Moldovans who have tied their lives to Belarus continue to work successfully, create international families, demonstrating by personal example the open and creative nature of our relations.

“Minsk has always regarded Chisinau as a reliable partner and is ready to resume constructive cooperation. Only an equal and respectful dialogue between long-standing friends and neighbors can help us overcome modern challenges,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all citizens of Moldova peaceful skies, stability and confidence in the future.