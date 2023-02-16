Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Lithuanians on national holiday

President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to the people of Lithuania as the country celebrates the national holiday - Restoration of the State Day.

"Belarusians have always sought peaceful and friendly co-existence. The centuries-old neighborhood has established inseparable ties between our peoples, the foundation of which are joint families, sincere friendship, common business, memory, and history,” the message of greetings said. “Despite the futile attempts by the Lithuanian ruling elite to overthrow the government elected by the Belarusian people, despite its unreasonably hostile and deceitful policy towards our country, Belarus has remained open to the people of Lithuania and committed to cooperation and dialogue. Evidence of this was the decision to extend the visa waiver program for you to 2023. I know that the Lithuanian people also share the desire to live in peace with the Belarusians."

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the citizens of Lithuania a speedy restoration of the political and economic course which would meet the true interests of the Lithuanian people. "Peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones," the Belarusian leader added.