Greetings to people of Lithuania

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Lithuania as the country celebrates the Day of Re-establishment of the State of Lithuania.

“For centuries, our relations have been friendly, built on historical connections, common spiritual values, and mutual cultural enrichment. And today, despite current hardships and challenges, Belarusians still hold sincere affection for Lithuanians,” the message of greetings reads.

“I am convinced that in these challenging international circumstances, neither shortsighted politicians nor their external advisors, whose recommendations regarding Belarus have never aligned with the true interests of the Lithuanian people, will be able to impose their perspective on our neighboring relations upon the residents of Lithuania,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state noted that Belarus is interested in the constructive development of bilateral relations on a sound basis, relying on the principles of partnership, trust, goodwill, and respect.

The President of Belarus wished all Lithuanians prosperity and harmony.