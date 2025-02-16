Greetings to people of Lithuania

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Lithuania on the national holiday - the Day of Restoration of the State.

“For many centuries our peoples have lived side by side, enriched each other culturally, economically and spiritually,” the congratulatory message reads. “Despite today's difficulties, neither odious Baltic politicians nor their Western handlers have managed to break the ties between the modern residents of Belarus and Lithuania.”

The head of state stressed that Belarus keeps its door open, invites all its neighbors to visit and to maintain peaceful cooperation.

“This is noticed and appreciated by ordinary Lithuanians, who have retained a warm attitude towards Belarusians. People from both countries, as before, celebrate holidays together, create families and dream of a safe and happy future that we can build by joint efforts,” Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out.

The President wished the people of Lithuania peace, prosperity and confidence in the future.