Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Spain

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Spain as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state remarked that the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 30 years ago. However, Belarusians have known Spain as the state with the rich history and unique culture, kind and hospitable people.

“I hope that in spite of the geographical distance and the complicated geopolitical situation, the Republic of Belarus and Kingdom of Spain will remain good partners and will preserve the mutual interest in the maintenance and development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two nations,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Spain good health, peace, stability, and prosperity.