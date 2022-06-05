Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Constitution Day greetings to Denmark

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Denmark as the country celebrates Constitution Day.

“Your country has made significant progress in the formation of the society of wellbeing for all, including in building the efficient digital and green economy, technological manufacturing and provision of the highest living standards,” the head of state stressed. “Taking a look back at the history of bilateral relations which marked the 30th anniversary in February 2022, I want to mention a big untapped potential in various industries, including environmental protection, the energy sector, pharmaceutics, investment, and agriculture.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko believes that the existing policy of confrontation for sure does not meet the fundamental interests of Belarus and Denmark.

“I hope that in the near future our countries will successfully overcome temporary difficulties caused by political instability in the region and will continue mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Belarusian President remarked.