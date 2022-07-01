Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Canada

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Canada as the country celebrates Canada Day.

“This year the two countries are marking 30 years of diplomatic relations. Over the past decades a number of joint projects in humanitarian and educational sectors, economy, science and sport have been implemented often against the political conjuncture,” the head of state said.

“We are grateful to ordinary Canadians, who gave a helping hand to Belarus after the accident in Chernobyl in Ukraine and took hundreds of Belarusian children from the affected regions to their families for recuperation,” said the President.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that interpersonal contacts and friendship, hardened by time, would be stronger than sanctions and would make Canadian politicians to return to a normal dialogue.

“Belarus is ready to resume constructive work for the benefit of our peoples,” the head of state said.

The President wished all the people of Canada peace, wellbeing, prosperity and confidence in the future.