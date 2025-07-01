Greetings to people of Canada

On behalf of Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Canada on their national holiday, Canada Day.

“For many years, Belarusians and Canadians have cherished their traditions, history, cultural and spiritual heritage, and have always striven to preserve national identity and the right to independent development,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed hope that soon both countries will resume their relations and full-scale cooperation, based on common interests of their peoples.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Canada peace, happiness, and further progress, and also extended an invitation to visit the hospitable Belarusian land.