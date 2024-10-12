Greetings to people of Spain

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Spain as the country celebrates National Day.

“Over the centuries, our countries have repeatedly been arenas of struggle of other states, places of clash of ‘centers of power’ and even civilizations. Each time both peoples had to fight hard and persistently for freedom and independence,” the message of greetings reads. “In these trials both Spaniards and Belarusians have shown their best traits, such as national dignity, patriotism, aspiration for a peaceful and stable way of life, steadfastness and courage in defending their religion, culture and traditions.”

The head of state expressed confidence that despite the modern transformation of the world order, the peoples of Belarus and Spain would remain adherents of an independent way of development, bearers of traditional values, which include the most important ones such as peace, family and creative labor for the benefit of the Fatherland.

“On this festive day, on behalf of all Belarusians, I cordially wish the people of Spain unity, harmony and prosperity, and assure them of our unfailingly friendly attitude and invite them to Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.