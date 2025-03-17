St. Patrick Day greetings to people of Ireland

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent St. Patrick's Day greetings to the people of Ireland.

“Despite their different historical and cultural heritage our countries have something in common - a careful attitude to traditions, the desire to preserve their own uniqueness, respect for other cultures. I am convinced that this makes a good foundation for restoring fruitful Belarusian-Irish cooperation and friendly relations for the sake of further development and prosperity of both nations,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all the Irish people good luck, success, happiness and confidence in the future.