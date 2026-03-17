Greetings to people of Ireland

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Ireland as the country celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

“This day embodies the rich history of Ireland and symbolizes the vibrant Irish culture that resonates in the hearts of millions of people around the world,” the head of state said.

“Despite geographic distance and political complexities, our countries are united by shared spiritual values: peacefulness, reverence for traditions, and the aspiration for wellbeing and a stable life. I am confident that mutual respect and the goodwill inherent in our national characters will help us soon resume interstate cooperation,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Ireland unity, peace, and prosperity.