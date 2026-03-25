Greetings to people of Greece

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Greece on Independence Day.

“This landmark holiday for your country is a symbol of the Greek people’s struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination, their unwavering commitment to the ideals of national dignity, and pride in their Fatherland," the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus, like Greece, attaches exceptional importance to maintaining social justice and preserving cultural and spiritual heritage. “These are precisely the values that strengthen the ties between our peoples,” the President noted.

The head of state confirmed Minsk's interest in deepening interaction with Athens and expressed confidence that Belarusian-Greek relations have serious potential for more dynamic development.

The Belarusian President wished the people of Greece peace and progress.