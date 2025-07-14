Greetings to people of France

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of France as the country celebrates the national holiday - Bastille Day.

“14 July was a turning point in the history of the struggle of the French people for their rights and freedom. Today, these values are of particular importance for states that seek to pursue independent policies and independently build their own future,” the message reads.

The President expressed confidence that the innate wisdom, rational thinking and friendliness characteristic of the peoples of Belarus and France will help overcome the differences and alienation that are tearing the world apart today and will bring them back to the path of mutual respect and cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of France peace, solidarity and prosperity.