Greetings to people of Finland

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Independence Day greetings to the people of Finland.

“Minsk has always been open to resuming pragmatic and constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples. I hope that through joint efforts we will overcome temporary difficulties and achieve positive results across all areas of Belarusian-Finnish interaction,” the congratulatory message said.

The head of state is confident that a policy of artificial confrontation does not serve the fundamental interests of either state that have historically maintained respectful relations based on shared Christian values, the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, and the enhancement of national prosperity.

The Belarusian President wished all citizens of Finland a peaceful future, stability, and accord.