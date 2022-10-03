Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Unity Day greetings to Germany

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Germany as the country celebrates German Unity Day.

“The fall of the Berlin Wall and the unification of Germany represented a real change of epochs and a hope for sustainable peace and security in Europe. You know how much suffering, sorrow and pain such a wall can bring, which for many decades has become a tragic symbol of the separation of a city, a nation, an entire continent. Unfortunately, today we are going back to the time of confrontation, when walls are being built between countries in the heart of Europe,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state stressed that Belarusians and Germans should do their utmost to avoid destructive confrontation and to prevent a new catastrophe.

“Minsk is open for an equal dialogue and pragmatic cooperation with Berlin, as well as for the further development of bilateral relations, which mark 30th anniversary this year,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Germany a peaceful sky, solidarity and successful future for their descendants.