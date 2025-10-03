Greetings to people of Germany

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of the Federal Republic of Germany as the country celebrates German Unity Day.

The head of state noted that the country's unification in 1990 was one of the most significant events in the history of modern Europe.

“Despite the tragic consequences of the Second World War, Belarusians and Germans managed to find paths to reconciliation and cooperation through joint efforts,” the message of greetings reads. “That experience is still relevant today, and its results are worth preserving and strengthening. It is necessary to wisely take steps towards one another.”

The President highlighted that Belarus has decided to extend its visa waiver for citizens of EU countries, including Germany. “We propose jointly dismantling border and other barriers to restore bilateral relations,” the Belarusian leader said. “This will not be easy in the current times, but it fully aligns with the true interests of our countries and peoples.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Germany peace, happiness, and prosperity.