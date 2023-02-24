Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Estonian people

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Estonia on the 105th anniversary of Independence Day.

“In various historical periods, your state was remarkable, successful, attractive for business, creativity, and tourism,” the message of congratulations reads. “Today, unfortunately, we are witnessing an unjustified aggressive rhetoric of official Tallinn, which stands at odds with friendly Estonian people,” the message added.

According to the head of state, Belarusians and Estonians share determination to live peacefully without creating problems for their neighbors. No wonder both peoples have the same flower symbol - cornflower, which means hope and optimism directed to the future, he noted.

“I strongly believe that temporary contradictions that were artificially imposed on us will not be able to destroy long-standing human contacts between Belarus and Estonia,” the president stressed in his address.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all the people of Estonia a truly independent development, peace and prosperity, and also invited them to visit hospitable Belarus.