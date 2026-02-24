Greetings to people of Estonia

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the people of Estonia on Independence Day.

“Today, when the world is facing many serious challenges, it is important for nations to recognize their place in the history of civilization and see prospects for further development,” the message of congratulations reads.

In this regard, the head of state noted that Belarus has always been and remains a supporter of constructive cooperation between countries, based on the principles of trust, partnership, and mutual respect for the sake of a better future for generations to come.

“I am confident that on the path to restoring economic and humanitarian contacts, building on the rich historical traditions of our countries, we will overcome any difficulties and artificial obstacles, whether they come from external advisers or from some irresponsible politicians,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Estonia happiness, peace, and prosperity.