Greetings to people of Estonia

On behalf of Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the people of Estonia on Independence Day.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus greatly values friendly relations with Estonia that are based on historical and cultural affinity, long-standing friendship and mutual respect. “We must protect and respect the legacy inherited from our ancestors,” the congratulatory message reads.

Unfortunately, right now artificial barriers hinder the resumption of mutual trust and dialogue, the President noted.

“I am convinced that through joint efforts we will overcome all temporary restrictions in order to achieve prosperity and well-being of our states. Cooperation and dialogue with neighbors even in controversial times, commitment to resolving issues peacefully is the right thing to do. I reaffirm that Belarus has always been and remains committed to this approach,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all people of Estonia confidence in the present day, a peaceful and successful future.