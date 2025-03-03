Greetings to people of Bulgaria

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Bulgaria as the country celebrates its national holiday - Liberation Day, which symbolizes the heroism and courage of many generations of Bulgarians, their aspiration for self-determination and defending their national interests, building their own statehood.

“Belarus has always perceived Bulgaria as an important European partner with similar values and mentality,” the message of greetings reads. “Minsk remains true to its beliefs today, ready for a peaceful constructive dialogue with Sofia on the basis of respect and equality.”

The head of state expressed confidence that the two countries can find ways to resume full-fledged relations, and that Belarusians and Bulgarians will continue to work and be friends together, thus contributing to mutual understanding on the European continent.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a peaceful future, harmony and prosperity to all the people of Bulgaria, a wonderful sunny country. He also assured them of Belarus' unfailingly friendly attitude and invited them to visit our hospitable country.