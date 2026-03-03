Greetings to people of Bulgaria

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended congratulations to the people of Bulgaria on Liberation Day.

“This holiday symbolizes the resilience and courage of Bulgarians – a people with a great history and an unbreakable spirit who succeeded in defending their right to freedom, language, and national identity,” the message reads.

The head of state noted that despite the challenging geopolitical situation in the world, there continues to be room for trust and the further deepening of bilateral relations between Belarus and Bulgaria. “Just like Belarusians, the Bulgarian people have a responsible approach to preserving historical memory and their cultural heritage, taking pride in their traditions and their love for their homeland,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed his readiness to advance sincere and trusting Belarusian-Bulgarian cooperation and expressed confidence that the sides can establish a strong partnership based on respect and common values.

The head of state wished the people of Bulgaria peace, harmony, and a happy life: “We would be happy to welcome you in Belarus.”