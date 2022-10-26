Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of the Republic of Austria on the national holiday.

“This day is inextricably linked with the idea of neutrality that underpins your country's foreign and domestic policy and is of particular importance in these troubled times,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus and Austria have a 30-year history of diplomatic relations, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. However, the history of bilateral contacts is much longer. “We remember well how you helped our children affected by the Chernobyl accident. We positively assess the many years of operation of the Austrian business in Belarus. Now, amidst the attempts to set us apart and pit against each other, it is more important than ever to retain and strengthen our contacts in all areas. Belarus remains committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with Austria,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the Belarusian President wished the Austrians peace, prosperity and confidence in the future.