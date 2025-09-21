Greetings to people of Armenia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Armenia on their national holiday, Independence Day.

“The Belarusian and Armenian peoples are united by long-standing friendship, traditional Christian values, and a common history. Together we have endured severe trials, celebrated significant achievements, and extended mutual support in difficult times,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that today, more than ever, it is important to preserve and strengthen the spirit of cooperation and partnership.

The Belarusian leader wished the Armenian people peace, prosperity, and new successes in their creative work for the benefit of Armenia.