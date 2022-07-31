Greetings to People’s Artist of the USSR Edita Piekha

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a happy birthday to People’s Artist of the USSR Edita Piekha.

“Numerous fans admire your legendary voice, creative individuality and irresistible charm,” the felicitation message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that people in Belarus know Edita Piekha as a great artist, a sincere person and big friend of the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

“I am convinced that your creative work will further contribute to the development and enhancement of cultural ties between our nations,” the head of state stressed.