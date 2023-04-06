Greetings to People’s Artist of RSFSR Stanislav Lyubshin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a happy birthday to People’s Artist of the RSFSR Stanislav Lyubshin.

“Your creative work is an example of commitment to the true ideals and the best traditions of the Soviet art school. People in Belarus know and appreciate you as a great actor who has played many unforgettable roles and portrayed different characters,” the felicitation message reads. “I am convinced that your talent, wisdom, high authority will help enhance the Belarusian-Russian cultural ties in the future.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Stanislav Lyubshin longevity, good health and wellbeing.