Greetings to People’s Artist of Russia Leonid Yakubovich

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Leonid Yakubovich, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, on his jubilee.

“Thanks to your sincerity, natural charm, and inexhaustible energy, your creative projects always become unforgettable spectacles, captivating with their brilliance and originality. Your multifaceted and remarkable talent as a host, actor, screenwriter, and author has earned you immense popularity in Belarus. I am confident that you will continue to delight your devoted fans and contribute to the strengthening of friendship and cultural ties between our countries,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Leonid Yakubovich good health, success, happiness, and well-being.