Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to People's Artist of Russia Yuri Antonov who turned 80.

“Your life is inextricably linked with Belarus. In our country you made your first steps into the big world of musical art. Belarusians appreciate you as an exceptionally talented fellow countryman and look forward to meeting their favorite artist,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the creative work of Yuri Antonov will continue to strengthen friendship and cultural cooperation between the kin nations of Belarus and Russia.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Yuri Antonov good health, inexhaustible energy and prosperity.