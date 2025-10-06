Greetings to People’s Artist of Belarus Yuri Troyan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated People’s Artist of Belarus Yuri Troyan on his 75th birthday.

“You have dedicated your lifetime to arts, making a profound impact on Belarusian choreography and ensuring the preservation and enrichment of our national ballet tradition,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Yuri Troyan’s teaching work commands the highest respect: “Your experience and skill offer our talented youth an exemplary model of devoted service to culture and homeland.”

The President wished the People’s Artist of Belarus good health, further success, and boundless inspiration.