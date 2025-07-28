Greetings to People’s Artist Grigory Belotserkovsky

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended congratulations to People’s Artist of Belarus Grigory Belotserkovsky on his 80th birthday.

“Your artistic career, deeply intertwined with the Mogilev Regional Drama Theater, stands as a testament to many years of fruitful services to the national culture,” the congratulatory message reads.

“Your distinctive talent and exceptional acting mastery have allowed you to create a gallery of vivid and unforgettable stage characters, earning the love and admiration of devoted audiences,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed hope that Grigory Belotserkovsky would continue his service to Belarusian art and wished the People’s Artist robust health, vitality, and many more years of life.