Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended birthday greetings to People’s Artist of Russia Irina Alfyorova.

“Being an amazingly bright and multifaceted personality, you have brilliantly demonstrated your talent in theater and cinema,” the message of greetings reads. “The memorable images you have created have become an ideal of femininity and beauty for millions of admirers and have earned genuine people’s love.”

“Belarusian viewers know and appreciate you as a talented actress whose work contributes to strengthening friendship and cooperation between our countries,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President wished the People’s Artist of Russia good health, inspiration, happiness, and wellbeing.