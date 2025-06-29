Greetings to National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“Your extensive political experience, full dedication and extraordinary commitment helped the modern Turkmen state to unlock its potential, to take a worthy place on the world stage,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus values long-term friendly relations with Turkmenistan and is committed to their further development.

The Belarusian President wished Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov good health and inexhaustible energy.