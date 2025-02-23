Greetings to national biathlon team

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the national biathlon team on its excellent performance at the Cup of the Strongest Athletes.

“The Belarusian athletes demonstrated their high skill and will to win on the Raubichi tracks. Your successes contribute to the glorious traditions of the national biathlon and inspire young people to take up sports,” the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished well-being, good health and inexhaustible energy for new achievements to the members of the national biathlon team.