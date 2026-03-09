Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Iran’s new supreme leader on election

On behalf of the Belarusian nation and himself personally Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on getting elected to the country’s supreme position – the Supreme Leader and the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The congratulation reads: “Iran rightfully occupies a special place in the history and civilizational heritage of humanity. The Iranian nation’s adherence to tradition, resilience in the face of any trials, and desire for independent development command sincere respect and recognition. You have assumed leadership of your country at an exceptionally challenging time. Despite that I am confident that under your leadership Iran will continue on its path of defending its independence, ensuring stable growth, preserving its spiritual heritage, and strengthening its role in the international arena. It will be the best tribute to your parents, family, and loved ones as well as to all Iranians who are now giving their lives to defend their homeland.”

“Our countries have long maintained strong friendly ties based on mutual respect and trust. We highly appreciate the partnership with Tehran and attach great importance to further expansion of contacts at all levels,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health, wisdom, and success in his mission to Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and peace, courage, and unity to the people of Iran.