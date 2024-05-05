Greetings to Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Veniamin, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Happy Easter wishes to Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Veniamin, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

“The joy of Easter inspires us to create peace and goodness, fills our hearts with love. The fate and history of our country are inextricably linked with Orthodoxy, which has become an integral part of the national identity and cultural heritage of Belarus,” the head of state said. “Your wisdom and guidance give strength to those in need of consolation, heal people's souls. Preaching the word of God, you make an invaluable contribution to the development of our society, work for the preservation of traditional values and moral ideals,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the Patriarchal Exarch good health, happiness and success in all his endeavors. “May the Lord send down an inexhaustible source of energy and graceful help in your archpastor ministry,” the Belarusian leader added.