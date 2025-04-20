Greetings to Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished Happy Easter to Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

“The Resurrection of Christ holds a special place in the soul of every believer; it fills the world with love and forgiveness, proves the existence of eternal life and shows the way to salvation,” the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the Belarusian land and Christianity have been inextricably linked for centuries. “Today, continuing the honorable traditions of the great ascetics of the Orthodox Church, you teach people true values, warm their hearts with kind words,” the President emphasized.

The head of state wished the Patriarchal Exarch good health, endless spiritual strength and God's help in all his undertakings.