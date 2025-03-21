Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov who is celebrating his 75th birthday today.

“An experienced diplomat with a deep understanding of modern realities, a dedicated professional who has devoted his entire life to serving for the benefit of the Fatherland, a true patriot - you have rightfully become a symbol of Russian diplomacy. In the conditions of unprecedented international tension, you have been successfully defending national interests, actively contributing to the formation of a fairer multipolar world,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus highly appreciates Sergey Lavrov's unfailingly friendly attitude towards the country and his efforts to develop the Belarusian-Russian strategic partnership and strengthen the Union State. “I count on further fruitful cooperation in the interests of our countries and peoples,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Sergey Lavrov good health, fulfillment of all plans in his responsible activity, happiness and prosperity.