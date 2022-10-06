Greetings to Milorad Dodik on election as president of Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Milorad Dodik who was elected president of Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“In this difficult time the state and the nation need a person who is sincerely dedicated to his people, who can protect their right to build the present and plan for the future of the Fatherland, who will listen to his people rather than those giving instructions from abroad,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the activities of Milorad Dodik as president will bring accord and prosperity to Republika Srpska, will make people proud of their present and confident of the future, will help develop mutually beneficial and respectful relations with international partners, including Belarus.

“I reaffirm the interest of our country in the further enhancement of cooperation with Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina in various fields,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.